Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Shakira blessed us with the first meme of the Super Bowl LIV.



Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime set was incredible, but the real star of the show was Shakira's tongue. Mid-choreography, the singer turned to the camera and did this:



