Yes, that was Jennifer Lopez's daughter singing at the Super Bowl halftime show

Mashable Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez was joined by a truly special guest during her Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday: Her 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz. 

Muñiz's performance was a touching moment during a very high-energy show. Muñiz is an aspiring performer, and it stands to reason she's got a future in the business. The...
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Ready To Wow In Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Ready To Wow In Super Bowl Half-Time Show 01:07

 Bronx native Jennifer Lopez and Shakira met with reporters to preview their big half-time show during Sunday's Super Bowl in Miami. CBS2's Lisa Petrillo reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride [Video]Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride

Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride On Feb. 2, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took the stage at Super Bowl LIV. It was the first time that two Latinx performers ever..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:33Published

NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV [Video]NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV

NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers paid tribute to Kobe during the Super Bowl pregame ceremony. Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, were..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Joins Her and Shakira During the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Miami just got hotter! Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shut down the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with their epic performances. The dynamic duo, who made history as...
E! Online

Lady Gaga and More Stars React to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira scored big on Sunday night. The Latina legends came to slay and put on the performance of the year during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime...
E! Online

ChiilAngaLes_

Lε§ly♡ RT @TwitterMoments: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought out J Balvin, Bad Bunny and J Lo’s daughter for a career-spanning halftime performan… 4 minutes ago

SeasonO1

Season 🐿 @JoshuaPotash I believe that's Jennifer Lopez' daughter singing, the first little girl #SuperBowl 5 minutes ago

PapiChulo_626

Michael RT @TMZ: Lady Gaga and the Kardashians are among the stars praising that killer halftime performance – which featured pole dancing, hip sha… 12 minutes ago

