Yes, that was Jennifer Lopez's daughter singing at the Super Bowl halftime show

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Jennifer Lopez was joined by a truly special guest during her Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday: Her 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz.



Muñiz's performance was a touching moment during a very high-energy show. Muñiz is an aspiring performer, and it stands to reason she's got a future in the business. The... 👓 View full article

