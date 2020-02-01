Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Joaquin Phoenix and Taika Waititi reminded everyone about racism at the BAFTAs

Joaquin Phoenix and Taika Waititi reminded everyone about racism at the BAFTAs

Mashable Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Joaquin Phoenix targeted the British Academy Film Awards' embarrassing lack of diversity while accepting the Leading Actor award for his role in Joker — a film that has been criticised for its depiction of white terrorism.

Acknowledging that the BAFTAs had been supportive of his career, this being his fourth nomination,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Joker star Joaquin Phoenix makes plea for people to go vegan ahead of the Baftas

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix makes plea for people to go vegan ahead of the Baftas 01:38

 Oscar and Bafta nominee Joaquin Phoenix has made a plea for people to “go vegan” as he led an animal equality protest in central London. The Hollywood A-lister used his pulling power to gather a group of activists for a protest where he dropped a 390-square foot banner from Tower Bridge which...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix Gives a Speech About Lack of Diversity at BAFTAs 2020

Joaquin Phoenix is calling out the lack of diversity at the 2020 BAFTAs after the awards ceremony made headlines for its nearly all-white nominees. The actor,...
Just Jared

Joaquin Phoenix, Taron Egerton, & More BAFTAs Nominees Attend Party at Kensington Palace!

Joaquin Phoenix suits up while attending the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party on Saturday (February 1) at Kensington Palace in London, England....
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.