Brad Pitt's BAFTAs royal family joke resulted in some serious awkward laughter
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Brad Pitt couldn't be there in person to collect his Supporting Actor BAFTA, so Margot Robbie had to do it for him. She had to read out his speech, too – Brexit and royal family jokes included.
"He says, um, he's going to name this Harry," says Robbie, holding up Pitt's shiny new award. "Cuz, er, he's really excited about...
Margot Robbie joked that Brad Pitt would be naming his Bafta award Harry because “he is really excited about bringing it back to the States” – as the Duke of Cambridge watched from the audience. With Pitt not present at the ceremony in London, Robbie stepped up to collect the award for best...
If you thought Brad Pitt's BAFTAs joke about Prince Harry was awkward, just wait until you see the first 30 seconds of Rebel Wilson's speech.
"It is really... Mashable Also reported by •AceShowbiz •Daily Caller
As you saw in the Brad Pitt post, there were a couple of jokes about the drama in the British royal family last night during the BAFTAs. Brad’s cheeky comment... Lainey Gossip Also reported by •AceShowbiz
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Yahoo Entertainment Brad Pitt's #BAFTAs speech included a Harry royal exit joke—and Kate and William heard it https://t.co/jKCOeMG47r https://t.co/irs1QV01t6 15 minutes ago
LOVE MAGAZINE Brad Pitt said WHAT about the Royal family? #BAFTAs
https://t.co/MQhiwDoowM 35 minutes ago
Milliemandu Prince William grimaces over awkward joke about brother Harry's Canada move at BAFTAs https://t.co/Xt3rmU4k16 38 minutes ago
e-news.US Brad Pitt’s BAFTAs Speech Included a Harry Royal Exit Joke—And Kate and William Heard It - https://t.co/ytBbYHCFzi https://t.co/3C9VPCtXAK 45 minutes ago
Christianleo RT @glamour_fashion: Brad Pitt Made a Joke About Prince Harry's Royal Exit—in Front of William and Kate https://t.co/r9MZbBZx9i https://t.c… 1 hour ago
Glamour Fashion Brad Pitt Made a Joke About Prince Harry's Royal Exit—in Front of William and Kate https://t.co/r9MZbBZx9i https://t.co/OzIbUNER6Q 1 hour ago
Glamour Brad Pitt made a joke about Prince Harry's royal exit—in front of William and Kate https://t.co/GpSLZlJfaM 1 hour ago
Yahoo Lifestyle Brad Pitt's BAFTAs speech included a Harry royal exit joke—and Kate and William heard it https://t.co/OM03tp8aD6 https://t.co/5XjFOt9ogl 1 hour ago