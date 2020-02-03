Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Brad Pitt's BAFTAs royal family joke resulted in some serious awkward laughter

Brad Pitt's BAFTAs royal family joke resulted in some serious awkward laughter

Mashable Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Brad Pitt couldn't be there in person to collect his Supporting Actor BAFTA, so Margot Robbie had to do it for him. She had to read out his speech, too – Brexit and royal family jokes included.

"He says, um, he's going to name this Harry," says Robbie, holding up Pitt's shiny new award. "Cuz, er, he's really excited about...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Brad Pitt jokes he will name his Bafta Harry

Brad Pitt jokes he will name his Bafta Harry 00:51

 Margot Robbie joked that Brad Pitt would be naming his Bafta award Harry because “he is really excited about bringing it back to the States” – as the Duke of Cambridge watched from the audience. With Pitt not present at the ceremony in London, Robbie stepped up to collect the award for best...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt calls best supporting actor award 'Harry' [Video]Brad Pitt calls best supporting actor award 'Harry'

The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' actor makes Prince Harry reference at BAFTAs in front of the Cambridges, and welcomes the UK to the singles club after Brexit, in a message read by co-star Margot..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published

Brad Pitt mocks his own love life in BAFTA speech read by Margot Robbie [Video]Brad Pitt mocks his own love life in BAFTA speech read by Margot Robbie

Brad Pitt poked fun at the UK leaving the European Union by mocking his own love life in an acceptance speech at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, which was read out by Margot Robbie.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rebel Wilson roasts royal family and all-male shortlist during brutal BAFTAs speech

If you thought Brad Pitt's BAFTAs joke about Prince Harry was awkward, just wait until you see the first 30 seconds of Rebel Wilson's speech. "It is really...
Mashable Also reported by •AceShowbizDaily Caller

Prince William expresses disappointment about lack of diversity at the BAFTAs

As you saw in the Brad Pitt post, there were a couple of jokes about the drama in the British royal family last night during the BAFTAs. Brad’s cheeky comment...
Lainey Gossip Also reported by •AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YahooEnt

Yahoo Entertainment Brad Pitt's #BAFTAs speech included a Harry royal exit joke—and Kate and William heard it https://t.co/jKCOeMG47r https://t.co/irs1QV01t6 15 minutes ago

THELOVEMAGAZINE

LOVE MAGAZINE Brad Pitt said WHAT about the Royal family? #BAFTAs https://t.co/MQhiwDoowM 35 minutes ago

milliemandu

Milliemandu Prince William grimaces over awkward joke about brother Harry's Canada move at BAFTAs https://t.co/Xt3rmU4k16 38 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Brad Pitt’s BAFTAs Speech Included a Harry Royal Exit Joke—And Kate and William Heard It - https://t.co/ytBbYHCFzi https://t.co/3C9VPCtXAK 45 minutes ago

christianleo77

Christianleo RT @glamour_fashion: Brad Pitt Made a Joke About Prince Harry's Royal Exit—in Front of William and Kate https://t.co/r9MZbBZx9i https://t.c… 1 hour ago

glamour_fashion

Glamour Fashion Brad Pitt Made a Joke About Prince Harry's Royal Exit—in Front of William and Kate https://t.co/r9MZbBZx9i https://t.co/OzIbUNER6Q 1 hour ago

glamourmag

Glamour Brad Pitt made a joke about Prince Harry's royal exit—in front of William and Kate https://t.co/GpSLZlJfaM 1 hour ago

yahoolifestyle

Yahoo Lifestyle Brad Pitt's BAFTAs speech included a Harry royal exit joke—and Kate and William heard it https://t.co/OM03tp8aD6 https://t.co/5XjFOt9ogl 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.