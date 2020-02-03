Brad Pitt's BAFTAs royal family joke resulted in some serious awkward laughter

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Brad Pitt couldn't be there in person to collect his Supporting Actor BAFTA, so Margot Robbie had to do it for him. She had to read out his speech, too – Brexit and royal family jokes included.



"He says, um, he's going to name this Harry," says Robbie, holding up Pitt's shiny new award. "Cuz, er, he's really excited about... 👓 View full article

