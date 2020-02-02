Global  

Man says he caused fake traffic jams on Google Maps with 99 phones

Sometimes, a system as sophisticated as Google Maps can be tricked in the simplest of ways. 

This was recently proved by artist Simon Weckert, who hauled around 99 smartphones in a handcart, thus generating a traffic jam on Google Maps, which falsely registered this activity as a bunch of cars being around the same...
