Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > 'Hamilton' with the original Broadway cast is coming to movie theaters in 2021

'Hamilton' with the original Broadway cast is coming to movie theaters in 2021

Mashable Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Everyone can finally be in the room where it happens. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, filmed live with the original cast, will hit movie theaters in 2021 courtesy of Disney. 

Miranda dropped a rare tweet on Monday to announce the news.



Disney presents:
Hamilton
With The Original Broadway Cast
Filmed onstage at The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Call of the Wild movie - Witness an epic journey based on the legendary story! [Video]The Call of the Wild movie - Witness an epic journey based on the legendary story!

The Call of the Wild movie - Legend TV Spot - 20th Century Studios #CalloftheWild is in theaters February 21. Adapted from the beloved literary classic, THE CALL OF THE WILD vividly brings to the..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:30Published

Lin-Manuel Miranda gives Hamilton movie update with original cast tease [Video]Lin-Manuel Miranda gives Hamilton movie update with original cast tease

Lin-Manuel Miranda gives Hamilton movie update with original cast tease The playwright teased a big screen version is coming "sooner rather than later" as he revealed the stage show was filmed by..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Hamilton’ Movie, With Original Broadway Cast, to Hit Theaters Next Year

A performance of the show was filmed in 2016, just before Lin-Manuel Miranda left the cast. Disney said the release date would be Oct. 15, 2021.
NYTimes.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda takes original 'Hamilton' cast from stage to screen with new movie

Lin-Manuel brings his popular musical "Hamilton" to the big screen next year with a film version of the show featuring the original Broadway cast.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesBillboard.com

Tweets about this

yupitsconnor

Connor Larson RT @Lin_Manuel: Disney presents: Hamilton. With The Original Broadway Cast. Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre. In A Theate… 3 seconds ago

April_TheWriter

April Little RT @DisneyStudios: Disney presents: Hamilton. With The Original Broadway Cast. Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre. In A Thea… 8 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.