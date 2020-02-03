Apple News' 2020 election hub shows promise despite a few missteps

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

On Monday, the Apple News app launched its 2020 election hub to coincide with the start of primary voting. And while there's a lot to love, there are some head-scratchers, as well.



Overall, the hub feels aimed at the average American who's kinda following the race more than your hardcore Bernie Bro or #YangGang member. And... 👓 View full article

