Microsoft Teams has suffered an embarrassing outage this morning, although the fix is already being deployed, according to Microsoft. Shortly after 9:00 a.m. this morning, Microsoft announced via its Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account that some users were unable to access Teams and that techs were looking into it. “We’re investigating an issue where users… The post Microsoft Teams Experiences Outage appeared first on WebProNews.



