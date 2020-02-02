Elon Musk to solve self-driving with a ‘Super Fun’ AI hackathon
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Tesla CEO Elon Musk yesterday announced that he’s throwing a “Super Fun AI Party/Hackathon” with Tesla engineers and a select group of invitees. Tesla will hold a super fun AI party/hackathon at my house with the Tesla AI/autopilot team in about four weeks. Invitations going out soon. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2020 This comes on the heels of last week’s fourth quarter earnings call, where Business Insider reports Musk admitted Tesla was at least a “few months” from rolling out “feature complete Full Self Driving” (FSD). There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s start with the timing…
Elon Musk announced that he is hiring for Telsa's artificial intelligence team to help solve self-driving. He also said an educational background is irrelevant — he just wants someone who understands artificial intelligence.