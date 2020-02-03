Artist fakes Google Maps traffic jam with 99 phones

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Google Maps changed GPS navigation forever, in part by making it accessible to everyone, in part by helping provide accurate traffic reports. Well, maybe not always accurate, if artist Simon Weckert has any say. Weckert managed to fool Google Maps into reporting non-existent traffic jams by wheeling around a cartful of 99 phones down the streets of berlin. Wherever Weckert went, a jam appeared. Weckert tried his scheme last summer, but only revealed the results this week for Google Maps’ 15th birthday. It’s an incredibly simple tactic (assuming you have access to 99 phones), but one that appears to have worked…



