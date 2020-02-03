Global  

Artist fakes Google Maps traffic jam with 99 phones

The Next Web Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Google Maps changed GPS navigation forever, in part by making it accessible to everyone, in part by helping provide accurate traffic reports. Well, maybe not always accurate, if artist Simon Weckert has any say. Weckert managed to fool Google Maps into reporting non-existent traffic jams by wheeling around a cartful of 99 phones down the streets of berlin. Wherever Weckert went, a jam appeared. Weckert tried his scheme last summer, but only revealed the results this week for Google Maps’ 15th birthday. It’s an incredibly simple tactic (assuming you have access to 99 phones), but one that appears to have worked…

News video: Think You Can Hack Google? A German Artist Did That With Only a Wagon Full Of Phones!

Think You Can Hack Google? A German Artist Did That With Only a Wagon Full Of Phones! 00:50

 Do you think you can fool Google? Well one German artist did that with simply a wagon full of phones. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Google Admits Google Photos Sent Private Videos to Strangers The "technical error" occurred between Nov. 21 and Nov. 25 of last year. It involved the Google Takeout Service, which allows users to..

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: SPILT SCREEN SHOWING SIMON WECKERT PULLING RED CHILDREN'S TROLLEY LOADED WITH PILE OF TURNED ON MOBILE PHONES THROUGH BERLIN AS GOOGLE MAP SHOWS TRAFFIC JAM

Tesla’s Autopilot dangerously fooled by drone-mounted projectorsDespite having complex sensor arrangements and thousands of hours of research and development poured into them, self-driving cars and autopilot systems can be...
YouTuber tricks Google Maps into reporting traffic jam with trolley and 99 phonesIf you have a spare trolley and 99 mobile phones, you can try out this hack
