Twitter Suffers Serious Security Incident: Usernames Matched to Phone Numbers

WebProNews Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Twitter has disclosed a serious security incident that allowed bad actors to link usernames with phone numbers. According to a blog post on the company’s privacy site, on December 24, 2019, Twitter “became aware that someone was using a large network of fake accounts to exploit our API and match usernames to phone numbers.” The…

 Twitter said on Monday that it had discovered attempts by possible state-backed actors to access the phone numbers associated with user accounts, after a security researcher unearthed a flaw in the company's "contacts upload" feature. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

