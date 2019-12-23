Global  

Twitter says state-backed actors may have accessed users' phone numbers

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Twitter said on Monday that it had discovered attempts by possible state actors to access the phone numbers associated with user accounts, after a security researcher unearthed a flaw in the company's "contacts upload" feature.
Facebook To Stop Using Phone Numbers To Suggest Friends

Facebook says it will stop using the phone numbers that users provide for two-factor authentication as part of its friend-suggestions feature.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:58


Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter says state-backed actors may have accessed users' phone numbers


Indian Express

Twitter admits 'bad actors' exploited phone number matching feature

Twitter has revealed that it has discovered and suspended accounts abusing a feature that allowed users to match phone numbers with usernames. By announcing the...
engadget

