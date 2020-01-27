Apple TV App and Apple TV+ Now Available on 2019 LG TVs
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () LG has announced in a press release that the Apple TV app and Apple TV+ are now available on compatible 2019 smart TVs. At CES, LG announced its 2020 models would include Apple’s TV offerings, and that the company would also bring them to compatible 2019 and 2018 models. With today’s announcement, owners of 2019…
