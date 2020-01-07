Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Bitcoin price should be $200K by now, according to John McAfee’s prediction’ Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin every fucking day. Welcome to another edition of Bitcoin Today, where I, Satoshi Nakaboto, tell you what’s been going on with Bitcoin in the past 24 hours. As Stephen Hawking used to say: Shleppppppp it! Bitcoin price We closed the day, February 03 2020, at a price of $9,293. That’s a minor 0.54 percent decline in 24 hours, or -$51.15. It was the lowest closing price in six days. We’re still 53 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017). Bitcoin market cap Bitcoin’s market cap ended the day at…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Bitcoin 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Bitcoin Not The "Next Gold" Bitcoin bulls like to claim that bitcoin is a great haven investment, like gold. Those bullish on bitcoin are see it as a stabilizer in times of geopolitical uncertainty. Business Insider says.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30Published on January 7, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Bitcoin is now worth as much as Nike’ Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin every fucking day. Welcome to another edition of Bitcoin Today, where I, Satoshi Nakaboto, tell you...

The Next Web 1 week ago



Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Bitcoin rises another 5% in one day’ Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin every fucking day. Welcome to another edition of Bitcoin Today, where I, Satoshi Nakaboto, tell you...

The Next Web 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this