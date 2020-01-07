Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Bitcoin price should be $200K by now, according to John McAfee’s prediction’

Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Bitcoin price should be $200K by now, according to John McAfee’s prediction’

The Next Web Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin every fucking day. Welcome to another edition of Bitcoin Today, where I, Satoshi Nakaboto, tell you what’s been going on with Bitcoin in the past 24 hours. As Stephen Hawking used to say: Shleppppppp it! Bitcoin price We closed the day, February 03 2020, at a price of $9,293. That’s a minor 0.54 percent decline in 24 hours, or -$51.15. It was the lowest closing price in six days. We’re still 53 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017). Bitcoin market cap Bitcoin’s market cap ended the day at…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Bitcoin
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bitcoin Not The 'Next Gold' [Video]Bitcoin Not The "Next Gold"

Bitcoin bulls like to claim that bitcoin is a great haven investment, like gold. Those bullish on bitcoin are see it as a stabilizer in times of geopolitical uncertainty. Business Insider says..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Bitcoin is now worth as much as Nike’

Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Bitcoin is now worth as much as Nike’Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin every fucking day. Welcome to another edition of Bitcoin Today, where I, Satoshi Nakaboto, tell you...
The Next Web

Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Bitcoin rises another 5% in one day’

Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin every fucking day. Welcome to another edition of Bitcoin Today, where I, Satoshi Nakaboto, tell you...
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.