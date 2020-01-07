Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Bitcoin price should be $200K by now, according to John McAfee’s prediction’
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin every fucking day. Welcome to another edition of Bitcoin Today, where I, Satoshi Nakaboto, tell you what’s been going on with Bitcoin in the past 24 hours. As Stephen Hawking used to say: Shleppppppp it! Bitcoin price We closed the day, February 03 2020, at a price of $9,293. That’s a minor 0.54 percent decline in 24 hours, or -$51.15. It was the lowest closing price in six days. We’re still 53 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017). Bitcoin market cap Bitcoin’s market cap ended the day at…