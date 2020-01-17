Google: Oops, we may have sent your private Google Photos videos to strangers
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () Well, this is awkward.
Google has recently notified Google Photos users that due to a "technical issue," in Google Photos, some users' private videos were "incorrectly exported to unrelated users' archives," 9to5Google reported Monday.
The technical glitch happened on Nov. 21, 2019, and was fixed four days later, on...
