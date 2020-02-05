Global  

Trump snubs Nancy Pelosi's handshake offer at the State of the Union

Mashable Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump snubbed a handshake offer from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who extended her hand to the commander-in-chief as he prepared to deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday. 

Trump ignored Pelosi's extended hand — either that or he really went out of his way to not see it — and instead...
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Awards Rush Limbaugh Medal Of Freedom

Trump Awards Rush Limbaugh Medal Of Freedom 01:14

 During his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Recent related videos from verified sources

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump's Speech [Video]House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump's Speech

After President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a surprising gesture. She ripped up a printed copy of his speech and tossed it aside as the president..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Nancy Pelosi Broke Tradition During State Of The Union Address [Video]Nancy Pelosi Broke Tradition During State Of The Union Address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke congressional tradition in the way she introduced President Donald Trump. Pelosi introduced him as only “the President of the United States” during the State of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi exchange snubs at the State of the Union Address


Indian Express

President Trump Seemingly Rejects Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Handshake Attempt


TIME

Tweets about this

UsaggUsa

WETHEPEOPLE-USA WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Snubs President Trump with Shortened SOTU Introduction https://t.co/M8V8QIp4EV via @BreitbartNews 1 minute ago

AndyRamsden4

Andy Ramsden RT @RedHoss44: You spend 4 years trying your best to destroy this man and you expect him to shake your hand. Nancy, you're lucky he didn't… 1 minute ago

eLegaspiFrias

Enrique Legaspi #Manners matter. State of the Union address: #trump snubs #Pelosi's handshake https://t.co/ODnnV2sFSC via @nypost 3 minutes ago

commonpatriot

The Irishman via @BreitbartNews WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Snubs President Trump with Shortened SOTU Introduction… https://t.co/zXTH30DMom 4 minutes ago

elgovin

Elango RT @9NewsSyd: The Speaker of the House was standing directly behind the president when she made the dramatic gesture in front of the camera… 5 minutes ago

superdaveintx

superdaveintx RT @AIIAmericanGirI: WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Snubs President Trump with Shortened SOTU Intro https://t.co/aK8ium3IzO @BreitbartNews #AAG #AAG20… 5 minutes ago

RaviBatra

Ravi Batra State of the Union address: Trump snubs Nancy Pelosi's handshake https://t.co/EgS2mNO2mO via @nypost - Not nice @POTUS 5 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Snubs President Trump with Shortened SOTU Introduction | Breitbart https://t.co/ooOTNUIjqv 6 minutes ago

