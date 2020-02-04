Global  

'The Mandalorian' Season 2 will hit Disney+ in October, with more seasons and spinoffs to follow

Mashable Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Mando's return is not so far, far away.

On Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced The Mandalorian will debut its second season in October 2020 — less than a year after its Nov. 12 premiere on Disney+.

Iger also confirmed that the series would run beyond two seasons (no surprise there), and spin-off stories "infusing [The...
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Trending: The Mandalorian Season 2

Trending: The Mandalorian Season 2 00:33

 The Mandalorian Season 2 has been confirmed for Disney+ and will be coming out in October.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bob Iger Teases Season Two of 'Mandalorian' Spinoff Shows | THR News [Video]Bob Iger Teases Season Two of 'Mandalorian' Spinoff Shows | THR News

The exec also unveiled when 'Falcon & the Winter Soldier' and 'WandaVision' will debut.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:08Published

Disney Sends $250 Fine to Elementary School for Screening 'The Lion King' [Video]Disney Sends $250 Fine to Elementary School for Screening 'The Lion King'

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on why Disney sent a California elementary school a $250 fine after screening “The Lion King” for a fundraising event.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Mandalorian season 2 arrives this October

The Mandalorian season 2 arrives this OctoberPhoto: Disney The Mandalorian’s second season will premiere on Disney+ in October, Disney CEO Bob Iger said today on the company’s quarterly earnings...
The Verge

'The Mandalorian' Sets Release Date for Season Two

The Mandalorian now has a season two premiere date! The new season will debut on Disney Plus in October, Variety reports. Disney chief Bob Iger also revealed...
Just Jared Jr

