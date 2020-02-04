'The Mandalorian' Season 2 will hit Disney+ in October, with more seasons and spinoffs to follow
Mando's return is not so far, far away.
On Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced The Mandalorian will debut its second season in October 2020 — less than a year after its Nov. 12 premiere on Disney+.
Iger also confirmed that the series would run beyond two seasons (no surprise there), and spin-off stories "infusing [The...
