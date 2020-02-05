Global  

Nancy Pelosi steals the show and rips up Trump's State of the Union speech

Mashable Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made her feelings clear at the conclusion of President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday.

She ripped up a copy of the speech and tossed it aside just as the president concluded his remarks. 

Asked by the press why she ripped up the speech, Pelosi responded with a dig at the...
News video: Nancy Pelosi Rips Up Trump's State of the Union Speech

Nancy Pelosi Rips Up Trump's State of the Union Speech 00:52

 Nancy Pelosi Rips Up Trump's State of the Union Speech On the eve of President Donald Trump's likely acquittal of his impeachment charges, Speaker Pelosi tore his speech in half just as he concluded with the words, "the best is yet to come." Speaker Pelosi then waved the ripped copy of Trump's speech...

Pelosi tears up copy of Trump's State of the Union speech

A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump snubbing...
Melania Trump sits next to Rush Limbaugh at SOTU; Ivanka tweets family photo

Melania Trump attended the State of the Union speech Tuesday night dressed in a subdued black blazer and matching skirt. She sat next to Rush Limbaugh.
