Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Twitter Tackles Deceptive Information and Manipulated Media

Twitter Tackles Deceptive Information and Manipulated Media

WebProNews Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Following Facebook and Reddit, Twitter has unveiled new rules governing how it will handle deceptive information and manipulated media. Social media platforms are increasingly under pressure to moderate misleading information on their platforms. With an upcoming election the pressure is even greater, as a single well-timed, misleading post could have profound repercussions. Following similar announcements…

The post Twitter Tackles Deceptive Information and Manipulated Media appeared first on WebProNews.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Social Media Addict? Is It Possible To Give It Up? [Video]Social Media Addict? Is It Possible To Give It Up?

When was the last time you didn’t check your Facebook or Twitter feed every few minutes?! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:14Published

Mark Hamill Announces He's Leaving Facebook Over Its Policies [Video]Mark Hamill Announces He's Leaving Facebook Over Its Policies

Mark Hamill Announces He's Leaving Facebook Over Its Policies According to Luke Skywalker himself, the 'force' is not with Mark Zuckerberg. In a Twitter post announcing his decision, Hamill called out..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter will ban ‘deceptive’ faked media that could cause ‘serious harm’

Twitter will ban ‘deceptive’ faked media that could cause ‘serious harm’Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Twitter will ban faked pictures, video, and other media that are “deceptively shared” and pose a serious...
The Verge

Twitter announces new policy to label or ban ‘synthetic and manipulated media’

Twitter has announced a new policy on manipulated and synthetic media, a category that includes a wide range of content such as deepfake video and other...
9to5Mac

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.