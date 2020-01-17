Global  

WhatsApp fixed a bug in its desktop app that allowed access to files on your computer

The Next Web Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
WhatsApp fixed a bug in its desktop app that allowed access to files on your computerLast month, WhatsApp fixed a bug in its desktop app that allowed attackers to read files from your computer. A post published by security firm PerimeterX last night suggests the bug affected folks who used either WhatsApp’s Mac or Windows app paired with an iPhone. The company’s security researcher, Gal Weizman, found vulnerabilities in WhatsApp’s Content Security Policy (CSP) that could be exploited to send manipulated messages and links using Cross-Site Scripting (XSS). He was able to take advantage of these flaws to send malicious code or read files from a computer’s local file system. That could’ve been quite harmful if someone stored sensitive documents on…

This story continues at The Next Web

