A car chase kicked off the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

Mashable Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade got off to a start nobody expected on Wednesday — it kicked-off with a high-speed chase along the route. 

Folks in Kansas City had already begun to line-up along the route Wednesday morning — the actual parade wasn't scheduled to begin until 12:30 p.m. ET — as a silver sedan led...
Police chase car on parade route for Super Bowl winners in Kansas City

Police chase car on parade route for Super Bowl winners in Kansas City 00:35

 A driver was chased along the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade route and put into a forced spin by law enforcement officers who then arrested the motorist and another person at gunpoint.

Andy Reid, Frank Clark beat the Chiefs' drum to end victory rally [Video]Andy Reid, Frank Clark beat the Chiefs' drum to end victory rally

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and then Frank Clark beat the drum to end the Super Bowl victory celebration.

Dwayne Bowe: 'Would have gave one my legs to play with Mahomes' [Video]Dwayne Bowe: 'Would have gave one my legs to play with Mahomes'

Former Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe reacts to the franchise's Super Bowl LIV victory and Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade.

Police chase breaks out on Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade route

As fans gathered to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, a car broke through a barrier and "headed for the crowd."
USATODAY.com

‘Joyride’ driver arrested on Super Bowl parade route

An impaired driver taking a “joyride”along the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade route was put into a forced spin by law enforcement officers who then...
Belfast Telegraph

cocobutterzs

Coak with the Sauce RT @CNN: A car led police on a brief chase on the Kansas City Chiefs' championship parade route in downtown Kansas City more than three hou… 8 minutes ago

shesova

Sweet Polly Purebred RT @barstoolsports: A Goddamn Police Chase Broke Out On The Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Route Before It Kicked Off In Kansas City https://t.co… 34 minutes ago

devilfrommp

Russell G RT @PatMcAfeeShow: The Kansas City #Chiefs parade celebration kicked off with a police chase #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/0Xp36YOvhW 35 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva A car chase kicked off the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade https://t.co/BJ7iuc2vDy https://t.co/NegJlJehuv 1 hour ago

JustPuddles

Daniel Eltzroth RT @mashable: A car chase kicked off the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade https://t.co/Fwq9nfwM3y 📸:Kyle Rivas/Getty https://t.co/q4iI… 2 hours ago

abc7breaking

KVIA ABC-7 News The Kansas City Chiefs‘ championship parade route had a little more activity than was planned for this morning as a… https://t.co/t9IFtMkwkU 2 hours ago

