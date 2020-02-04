Global  

Mobile App Crashes Iowa Caucuses

E-Commerce Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Mobile App Crashes Iowa CaucusesA coding error in an app used to count vote totals in the Democratic caucuses in Iowa has delayed the release of final tallies. Although the data collected by the app was sound, it was reporting only a portion of that data to party headquarters due a coding issue with its reporting system. After discovering inconsistencies, party staff implemented manual backup measures.
News video: Iowa Caucus results delayed

 Problems with a mobile app appeared to force a delay in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses Monday, leaving the campaigns, voters and the media in election limbo and pressing for an explanation.

