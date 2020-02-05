'The State of the Union just turned into a Trump rally': Seth Meyers sums up a wild 24 hours in D.C.
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () As many predicted, Senate Republicans voted to acquit Donald Trump of both charges brought against him in the impeachment trial, ensuring he will remain in office. Not only that, but if the chants of "four more years" at the State of the Union are any indication, they're eager to see him get a second term.
President Donald Trump holds the record for the longest average speaking time delivering a State of the Union address. In 2918, 2019 and 2020, Trump delivered a speech with an average length of 5,580 words in one hours, 15 minutes and 18 seconds. According to Business Insider, Trump barely beat...
President Donald Trump tweeted a modified video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up his speech. The doctored video shows her ripping the speech while he introduced Charles McGee, one of the last..
I wasn't going to comment on Trump's lie-filled State of the Union message but the whoppers were so big – especially on the economy – that I feel...