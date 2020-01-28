Global  

Chrome Ad Blocker Will Tackle Video Ads

WebProNews Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Beginning August 5, 2020, Google Chrome will begin blocking some of the most intrusive video ads, according to a blog post. According to the post, Google relies on the Better Ads Standards, developed by the Coalition for Better Ads. The group recently announced new standards, addressing some of the most intrusive types of video ads.…

The post Chrome Ad Blocker Will Tackle Video Ads appeared first on WebProNews.
