Elon Musk's latest song is a hit on SoundCloud

Mashable Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Elon Musk is big on SoundCloud. 

Less than a week since he published a new EDM track, Don't Doubt Your Vibe, on SoundCloud, the song has made it to the platform top 10 "most played" list. 

Musk acknowledged the feat in a tweet, adding that he's putting that on his Linkedin "for sure."



8th hottest song on...
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
News video: Elon Musk drops EDM song 'Don't Doubt ur Vibe'

Elon Musk drops EDM song 'Don't Doubt ur Vibe' 01:04

 Earlier this week, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced he had created a new song, “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe”.

