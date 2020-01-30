|
Elon Musk's latest song is a hit on SoundCloud
Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Elon Musk is big on SoundCloud.
Less than a week since he published a new EDM track, Don't Doubt Your Vibe, on SoundCloud, the song has made it to the platform top 10 "most played" list.
Musk acknowledged the feat in a tweet, adding that he's putting that on his Linkedin "for sure."
8th hottest song on...
