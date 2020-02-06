Jim Carrey recreates a bunch of his classic comedy lines in dramatic mode Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Jim Carrey is mainly known for his comedy roles, but the guy can do serious stuff, too.



During an appearance on The Late Show on Wednesday night, he proved it. Host Stephen Colbert challenged Carrey to recreate some of his famous lines from the likes of Dumb and Dumber, Ace Ventura, and The Mask, but with a bit more serious... 👓 View full article

0

