'Mythic Quest' defies all the odds to do something special on Apple TV+
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Mythic Quest is a made-for-Apple TV+ sitcom about working in video game development.
I'm sitting here, reading back over that sentence and thinking "Nothing about that description should inspire hope." But I'm here to tell you, dear reader: Mythic Quest is good. No, that's underselling itMythic Quest is great.
Mythic Quest Raven’s Banquet Season 1 Trailer - First Look AppleTV Promo Trailer HD
The series is set in "a video game development studio and will explore the
intricacies of the human condition through hilarious and innovative ways."
Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is an upcoming American comedy...
Apple today shared a "first look" video featuring "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet," an upcoming Apple TV Plus show that's set to debut on Friday, February... MacRumours.com Also reported by •The Verge •9to5Mac •AppleInsider •USATODAY.com •engadget
You Might Like
Tweets about this
AneesTech 'Mythic Quest' defies all the odds to do something special on Apple TV+ https://t.co/j9AUi7ftpG https://t.co/HDbDPmG4qx 4 days ago
Michael Jenselius 'Mythic Quest' defies all the odds to do something special on Apple TV+ https://t.co/gRfH8PJf4U 4 days ago
Tony Choufani 'Mythic Quest' defies all the odds to do something special on Apple TV+ https://t.co/jsOI8kLY7P 4 days ago
Mouna Abdini 'Mythic Quest' defies all the odds to do something special on Apple TV+ https://t.co/1rHnYxbOSj 4 days ago
Nadine Fakhoury 'Mythic Quest' defies all the odds to do something special on Apple TV+ https://t.co/usx6cA4TD0 4 days ago