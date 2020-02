Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Huawei has yet another legal skirmish on its hands.



The Chinese telecom giant announced in a press release on Thursday that it had filed a lawsuit against Verizon. The suit, filed in U.S. District Courts for Eastern and Western Districts of Texas, accused Verizon of repeatedly using 12 Huawei patents without permission or,... 👓 View full article