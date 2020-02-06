Global  

AG Barr: U.S. and Allies Should Buy Nokia and Ericsson

WebProNews Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The International Business Times (IBT) is reporting that Attorney General William Barr has floated the possibility of the U.S. and allies buying a controlling interest in Nokia and Ericsson to help combat Huawei. According to IBT, in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, addressing the Chinese economic threat, Barr…

The post AG Barr: U.S. and Allies Should Buy Nokia and Ericsson appeared first on WebProNews.
News video: To counter Huawei, Barr says U.S. should back Ericsson, Nokia

To counter Huawei, Barr says U.S. should back Ericsson, Nokia 02:44

 Calling China the biggest threat to America, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday the United States should actively consider putting its &quot;financial muscle&quot; behind Finland&apos;s Nokia and Sweden&apos;s Ericsson to counter Huawei&apos;s dominance in...

U.S., allies should consider Nokia, Ericsson investments to counter Huawei: Barr

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday stressed the threat posed by Huawei Technologies and said the United States and its allies should consider...
Reuters

To counter Huawei, US could take 'controlling stake' in Ericsson, Nokia: attorney general

To counter Huawei, US could take 'controlling stake' in Ericsson, Nokia: attorney generalU.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday the United States and its allies should consider the highly unusual step of taking a "controlling stake" in...
WorldNews Also reported by •NewsmaxReutersReuters India

