AG Barr: U.S. and Allies Should Buy Nokia and Ericsson
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () The International Business Times (IBT) is reporting that Attorney General William Barr has floated the possibility of the U.S. and allies buying a controlling interest in Nokia and Ericsson to help combat Huawei. According to IBT, in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, addressing the Chinese economic threat, Barr…
The post AG Barr: U.S. and Allies Should Buy Nokia and Ericsson appeared first on WebProNews.
Calling China the biggest threat to America, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday the United States should actively consider putting its "financial muscle" behind Finland's Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson to counter Huawei's dominance in...
U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday the United States and its allies should consider the highly unusual step of taking a "controlling stake" in... WorldNews Also reported by •Newsmax •Reuters •Reuters India