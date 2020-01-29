Reuters is reporting that, for the the first time ever, Twitter has brought in $1 billion in revenue in a single quarter. The company has had a difficult few years as it grappled with the balance between free speech and the spread of misinformation. With an upcoming election, the company has rolled out new policies… The post Twitter Crosses $1 Billion a Quarter Threshold appeared first on WebProNews.

