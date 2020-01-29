Global  

Twitter Crosses $1 Billion a Quarter Threshold

WebProNews Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Reuters is reporting that, for the the first time ever, Twitter has brought in $1 billion in revenue in a single quarter. The company has had a difficult few years as it grappled with the balance between free speech and the spread of misinformation. With an upcoming election, the company has rolled out new policies…

