Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

It may only represent a small percentage of Apple’s revenue, but the Apple Watch has already beat the entire Swiss watch industry by a large margin, according to Strategy Analytics. According to the press release, Steven Waltzer, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said, “We estimate Apple Watch shipped 30.7 million units worldwide in 2019, growing…



The post Apple Watch Outsells Entire Swiss Watch Industry appeared first on WebProNews. 👓 View full article