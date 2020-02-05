Global  

ViacomCBS May Launch New Streaming Service

Friday, 7 February 2020
CNBC is reporting that ViacomCBS may be preparing to release a new streaming service. According to the report, the new streaming service will build on CBS All Access, combining it “with Viacom assets including Pluto TV, Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Pictures, said the people, who asked not to be named because the…

Demi Lovato to host new Quibi talk show [Video]Demi Lovato to host new Quibi talk show

The singer and actress will be interviewing guests for Pillow Talk, a show that will be art of the new streaming service Quibi.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Upper East Side Doorman Celebrates 80th Birthday & 55 Years With Building [Video]Upper East Side Doorman Celebrates 80th Birthday & 55 Years With Building

Being a doorman in New York City is no easy task. Imagine doing it into your 80s; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports on an Upper East Side man's decades of service.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

ViacomCBS Plans New Streaming Video Service

It hasn't been confirmed by the company, but the new service appears akin to one in the works from a key rival.
Motley Fool

Disney's revenues jump as streaming service makes stunning launch

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) posted quarterly revenue slightly ahead of market expectations helped by the success of its new streaming service Disney+. Since the...
Proactive Investors


