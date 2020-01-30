YouTube Music might soon allow you to upload songs to library

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

One of the popular Google Play Music features is to allow users to upload songs they own to their library. According to 9to5Google, the company is working on a new version of YouTube Music that brings this functionality to the app. The report noted this new feature is another step towards migrating Google Play Music users to YouTube Music. In January, sleuths at 9to5Google also found evidence of a song locker in a beta version of the YouTube Music app. [Read: How Google used AI to supercharge Maps in 2019] Just like its super confusing chat messaging app portfolio, Google has had…



