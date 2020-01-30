Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > YouTube Music might soon allow you to upload songs to library

YouTube Music might soon allow you to upload songs to library

The Next Web Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
YouTube Music might soon allow you to upload songs to libraryOne of the popular Google Play Music features is to allow users to upload songs they own to their library. According to 9to5Google, the company is working on a new version of YouTube Music that brings this functionality to the app. The report noted this new feature is another step towards migrating Google Play Music users to YouTube Music. In January, sleuths at 9to5Google also found evidence of a song locker in a beta version of the YouTube Music app. [Read: How Google used AI to supercharge Maps in 2019] Just like its super confusing chat messaging app portfolio, Google has had…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: YouTube
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GLAMOUR - Published < > Embed
News video: Jessica Simpson Watches Fan Covers On YouTube

Jessica Simpson Watches Fan Covers On YouTube 14:33

 Singer and songwriter Jessica Simpson watches original fan covers of her songs on YouTube. Niall offers fans great advice and kind words after hearing their take on some of his hit songs like “I Think I'm In Love With You,” "Angels," “When You Told Me You Loved Me,” "Irresistible," "I Wanna...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift Signs Massive Deal With Universal Music Group, Celebrities Weigh In on Senate's Impeachment Vote & Post Malone's Ne [Video]Taylor Swift Signs Massive Deal With Universal Music Group, Celebrities Weigh In on Senate's Impeachment Vote & Post Malone's Ne

Taylor Swift Signs Massive Deal With Universal Music Group, Celebrities Weigh In on Senate's Impeachment Vote & Post Malone's New Ink | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:59Published

Taylor Swift Signs Exclusive Global Publishing Deal With Universal Music Publishing Group | Billboard News [Video]Taylor Swift Signs Exclusive Global Publishing Deal With Universal Music Publishing Group | Billboard News

Taylor Swift has signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sources: Internal YouTube Music gains music library upload as Play Music transition nears

According to two sources familiar with the matter, Google has internally rolled out a beta version of YouTube Music that adds support for the music library/cloud...
9to5Google

YouTube Music puts restrictions on some Disney and other ‘Made for Kids’ songs

YouTube Music is evolving into a pretty good music streaming platform with some features and perks that others can’t quite match. However, a wider issue going...
9to5Google

You Might Like


Tweets about this

itsnpdigital

It's NP! Digital Inc YouTube Music might soon allow you to upload songs to library https://t.co/S0ZSk7jrqH 2 hours ago

JavierJMED

𝐽𝑎𝑣𝑖𝑒𝑟 📣 YouTube Music Might Soon Get Play Music’s Music Locker Feature https://t.co/uqEeM836aF 3 hours ago

andrewsfg

Andrews RT @thenextweb: YouTube Music might soon allow you to upload songs to library (by @Indianidle) https://t.co/DUxp9vjZRd 4 hours ago

thenextweb

TNW YouTube Music might soon allow you to upload songs to library (by @Indianidle) https://t.co/DUxp9vjZRd 4 hours ago

GoogleNexusID

Nexus Indonesia RT @droid_life: YouTube Music Might Soon Get Play Music's Music Locker Feature. https://t.co/CwX93NhTY6 9 hours ago

Marketing7G

Marketing 7G YouTube Music might soon allow you to upload songs to library https://t.co/pybodNOICu M7G 10 hours ago

thenextweb

TNW YouTube Music might soon allow you to upload songs to library (by @Indianidle) https://t.co/KuRsr55DVu 10 hours ago

CITEtecnologias

CP-CITE-UPR YouTube Music might soon allow you to upload songs to library https://t.co/nz11VIjswo https://t.co/jGXmHm0rv0 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.