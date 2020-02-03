Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Netflix’s enticing ‘Locke & Key’ adaption is a fresh take on the beloved comic book series

Netflix’s enticing ‘Locke & Key’ adaption is a fresh take on the beloved comic book series

Mashable Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Netflix’s newest fantasy teen drama series, Locke & Key, is the product of more than 10 years of negotiations, failed pilots, and shuffling among networks — but the industry's indecisiveness is undetectable throughout the series’ marvelously constructed first season. 

It's been a long and winding road to get thereLocke...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup Talk ‘Locke & Key’

Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup Talk ‘Locke & Key’ 01:49

 The new Netflix series “Locke & Key” follows three siblings who move into a new home after the murder of their family, only to find out the house has magical keys that give them super powers. While chatting with ET Canada, co-stars Darby Stanchfield and Connor Jessup preview what audiences can...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Locke & Key' Cast & Producers Say Series Was 'Really Hard to Translate to Screen' | THR News [Video]'Locke & Key' Cast & Producers Say Series Was "Really Hard to Translate to Screen" | THR News

"It's a little bit like 'Stranger Things' meets 'Harry Potter', 'Chronicles of Narnia' and 'Lost in Space' all mushed together, but it’s very original in the way that you can't say it's just like one..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 03:18Published

Alexa Chung & Tan France Chat About Their New Netflix Series, 'Next in Fashion' [Video]Alexa Chung & Tan France Chat About Their New Netflix Series, "Next in Fashion"

Netflix's "Next in Fashion" is a high-stakes competition featuring some of the world’s best and quietly innovative designers who compete for a chance to become the next big name in fashion. Hosted by..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 29:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How 'Locke and Key' totally changed at Netflix after Hulu passed on the TV series

How 'Locke and Key' totally changed at Netflix after Hulu passed on the TV series· An adaptation of the "Locke and Key" comic book has been in development for a decade. · The TV series finally lands at Netflix on Friday after Hulu passed...
Business Insider Also reported by •Just JaredThe Wrap

Everything new (and expiring) on Netflix in February 2020

From sequel "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" to series "Locke and Key," here are all of the Netflix titles arriving (and leaving) in February.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MashableSEA

Mashable Southeast Asia 'Locke & Key' is closely based on the intricate horror comic book series of the same name, which began in 2008, wri… https://t.co/qxfKQNF0Iu 1 hour ago

tvsotherworlds

TV's Other Worlds Netflix’s enticing ‘Locke & Key’ adaption is a fresh take on the beloved comic book series https://t.co/GcuSWZqFC0 2 hours ago

isabellasbooks

Isabella Books Netflix’s enticing ‘Locke & Key’ adaption is a fresh take on the beloved comic book series https://t.co/qTDwcYuCSP 9 hours ago

Mashable_ME

Mashable Middle East Netflix’s newest fantasy teen drama series, Locke & Key, is the product of more than 10 years of negotiations, fail… https://t.co/SQyRIgZAY7 10 hours ago

quickcarloannow

Bad Credit Car Loans Netflix’s enticing ‘Locke & Key’ adaption is a fresh take on the beloved comic book series https://t.co/j5Rg7tdoft https://t.co/e0gMKi37fG 10 hours ago

pdbrebbe

Rainer Ebbers Netflix’s enticing ‘Locke & Key’ adaption is a fresh take on the beloved comic book series https://t.co/ehU18kNJJm https://t.co/e6rSh4B3Bv 11 hours ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Netflix’s enticing ‘Locke & Key’ adaption is a fresh take on the beloved comic book series… https://t.co/cFRxaKzJ13 12 hours ago

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri Netflix’s enticing ‘Locke & Key’ adaption is a fresh take on the beloved comic book series https://t.co/ztBTzxdQ11 https://t.co/5bLTqLIzS3 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.