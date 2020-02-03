Netflix’s enticing ‘Locke & Key’ adaption is a fresh take on the beloved comic book series

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Netflix’s newest fantasy teen drama series, Locke & Key, is the product of more than 10 years of negotiations, failed pilots, and shuffling among networks — but the industry's indecisiveness is undetectable throughout the series’ marvelously constructed first season.



It's been a long and winding road to get thereLocke... 👓 View full article

