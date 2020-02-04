Global  

Pete Buttigieg's confusing 'shape of our democracy' quote is inspiring memes

Mashable Friday, 7 February 2020
While Pete Buttigieg is deeply concerned about "the shape of our democracy," Twitter users are deeply concerned about Buttigieg's ability to create a giant word salad.

On Thursday night, the Democratic candidate from South Bend, Indiana, answered questions at a CNN Town Hall, and one of his responses was so confusing that it...
News video: Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders claim Iowa wins despite results delay

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders claim Iowa wins despite results delay 01:31

 Democratic candidates Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders have claimed wins in the Iowa caucus despite a major delay to the results announcement. Results from Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus have been greatly delayed due to “quality checks” and new reporting rules, the Democratic Party has...

