MIT researchers developed a text-based system that tricks Google’s AI

The Next Web Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
MIT researchers developed a text-based system that tricks Google’s AIThere are plenty of examples of AI models being fooled out there. From Google’s AI to detect images mistaking a turtle for a gun to Jigsaw’s AI to score toxic comments tricked to think a sentence is positive by including words like love. Now, researchers at Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), MIT, have developed a new system called TextFooler that can trick AI models that use natural language processing (NLP) — like the ones used by Siri and Alexa. This is important to catch spam or respond to offensive language.  TextFooler is a type of adversarial system that is…

