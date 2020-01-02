MIT researchers developed a text-based system that tricks Google’s AI

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

There are plenty of examples of AI models being fooled out there. From Google’s AI to detect images mistaking a turtle for a gun to Jigsaw’s AI to score toxic comments tricked to think a sentence is positive by including words like love. Now, researchers at Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), MIT, have developed a new system called TextFooler that can trick AI models that use natural language processing (NLP) — like the ones used by Siri and Alexa. This is important to catch spam or respond to offensive language. TextFooler is a type of adversarial system that is…



