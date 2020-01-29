Global  

SpaceX Plans to Spin Off Starlink, Offer IPO

WebProNews Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Bloomberg is reporting Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans to spin off Starlink in an effort to help shake up the internet industry. SpaceX has already launched 240 of its Starlink satellites into space, and is moving forward in batches of 60 at a time. Once complete, the Starlink satellite network will provide high-speed internet access globally,…

The post SpaceX Plans to Spin Off Starlink, Offer IPO appeared first on WebProNews.
Recent related videos from verified sources

SpaceX launches 60 satellites as part of the Starlink mission [Video]SpaceX launches 60 satellites as part of the Starlink mission

On Monday November 11, 2019, SpaceX launched 60 satellites into space on the Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Starlink mission. The goal of the launch is to bring fast reliable internet to those who..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:41Published

SpaceX launches second batch of 2020 Starlink satellites [Video]SpaceX launches second batch of 2020 Starlink satellites

SpaceX launched its fourth batch of 60 Starlink satellites on Wednesday (January 29), the second of its 2020 push to get 1.5k satellites into space to become operational before year&apos;s end.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

We choose to go to the markets: SpaceX charts IPO for Starlink satellite business

SpaceX, the rocket company owned by Tesla boss Elon Musk, will go ahead with an initial public offer of its Starlink satellite business in the coming years, but...
Proactive Investors

Elon Musk eyes IPO to disrupt the internet - from space

Musk's space exploration company SpaceX has already launched more than 240 satellites to build out Starlink, which will start delivering internet services to...
Brisbane Times Also reported by •TechCrunchExtremeTech

