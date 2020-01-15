ViacomCBS reportedly joining the streaming wars… again

Global  

The Next Web Saturday, 8 February 2020
ViacomCBS reportedly joining the streaming wars… againA new report alleges that ViacomCBS, the baby conglomerate born from the merger of Viacom and CBS, plans to enter the fierce streaming wars. It’s got some pretty stiff competition, and it’s going to be an uphill battle to stand out now that everyone else has taken their shots. The report, from CNBC, says that ViacomCBS has plans to create a new streaming service. It feels inevitable — all of the other major media conglomerates have joined the streaming wars. Warner Media is rolling out HBO Max. NBCUniversal has Peacock. The Walt Disney Company has Disney+ and Hulu. A post-merger ViacomCBS…

Recent related news from verified sources

ViacomCBS May Launch New Streaming Service

CNBC is reporting that ViacomCBS may be preparing to release a new streaming service. According to the report, the new streaming service will build on CBS All...
WebProNews

ViacomCBS planning streaming service combining CBS All Access, Viacom, and Paramount content

The streaming industry continues to expand and evolve, and not necessarily for the sake of clarity. CNBC reports today that ViacomCBS is planning a new streaming...
9to5Mac

