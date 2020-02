In Praise of Clayton Christensen, a Revolutionary Thinker Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Clayton Christensen died last week, and we should care. He was the Harvard Business School professor who wrote The Innovator's Dilemma and changed the world, certainly the part we inhabit in CRM. Christensen did more than anyone to plant the idea of disruptive innovation in the minds of people in the tech industry. When I stumbled upon his book decades ago, it was eye opening. Clayton Christensen died last week, and we should care. He was the Harvard Business School professor who wrote The Innovator's Dilemma and changed the world, certainly the part we inhabit in CRM. Christensen did more than anyone to plant the idea of disruptive innovation in the minds of people in the tech industry. When I stumbled upon his book decades ago, it was eye opening. 👓 View full article

