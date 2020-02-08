Laura Dern's general excellence was celebrated in song at the 2020 Spirit Awards
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () At Saturday's Independent Spirit Awards, host Aubrey Plaza paid tribute to LGBTQ representation and then brought out the Gay Men's Choir of Los Angeles to "shine a spotlight on some of the gayest moments in other films that you may not have realized were gay."
The song that unfolds is hilarious and full of terrific...
