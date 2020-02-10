Taika Waititi dedicates Oscar to Indigenous kids in powerful acceptance speech
Monday, 10 February 2020 () After winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his bittersweet satire Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi thanked a number of colleagues and family members who helped make the movie happen.
But it was his dedication that really stood out.
"This is really great, and I dedicate this to all the Indigenous kids who are in the...
