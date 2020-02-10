'P.S. I Still Love You' is an essential next chapter in Lara Jean's story

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

To All the Boys I've Loved Before ends on such a blissful note, it seemed almost a shame when Netflix announced a sequel.



After all, a sequel would necessarily mean driving a wedge between the adorable couple we'd just spent an entire movie rooting for. Was it so much to ask that they be allowed to live happily ever after,... 👓 View full article

