U.S. Indicts 4 China Military Personnel for Equifax Breach

WebProNews Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
TheStreet.com is reporting the U.S. has handed down a nine-count indictment against four Chinese military personnel, claiming they hacked into Equifax. “This was a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people,” Attorney General William Barr said in a statement. “Today, we hold PLA hackers accountable for their criminal actions, and…

The post U.S. Indicts 4 China Military Personnel for Equifax Breach appeared first on WebProNews.
News video: Chinese Military Members Charged by U.S. DOJ Over 2017 Equifax Data Breach

Chinese Military Members Charged by U.S. DOJ Over 2017 Equifax Data Breach 01:30

 The U.S. has charged four members of the Chinese military for the 2017 Equifax breach. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Four Chinese military hackers charged in Equifax breach: DOJ [Video]Four Chinese military hackers charged in Equifax breach: DOJ

The United States charged four Chinese military hackers in the 2017 breach of the Equifax credit reporting agency that affected nearly 150 million American citizens, Attorney General William Barr said..

US Military Sets Up Quarantine For Troops Stationed In South Korea [Video]US Military Sets Up Quarantine For Troops Stationed In South Korea

Business Insider reports US service members in South Korea face the possibility of quarantine. That is, if they recently returned to their posts from mainland China. A 14-day self-quarantine has been..

DOJ says China’s military was behind massive Equifax breach

The Department of Justice says it knows who was behind the 2017 hack of Equifax that exposed Social Security numbers and other personal data of almost half the...
4 Chinese Military Members Charged in Equifax Breach

Four members of the Chinese military have been charged with breaking into the networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal...
