U.S. Indicts 4 China Military Personnel for Equifax Breach
Monday, 10 February 2020 () TheStreet.com is reporting the U.S. has handed down a nine-count indictment against four Chinese military personnel, claiming they hacked into Equifax. “This was a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people,” Attorney General William Barr said in a statement. “Today, we hold PLA hackers accountable for their criminal actions, and…
The post U.S. Indicts 4 China Military Personnel for Equifax Breach appeared first on WebProNews.
The United States charged four Chinese military hackers in the 2017 breach of the Equifax credit reporting agency that affected nearly 150 million American citizens, Attorney General William Barr said..
Business Insider reports US service members in South Korea face the possibility of quarantine. That is, if they recently returned to their posts from mainland China. A 14-day self-quarantine has been..