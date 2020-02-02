TheStreet.com is reporting the U.S. has handed down a nine-count indictment against four Chinese military personnel, claiming they hacked into Equifax. “This was a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people,” Attorney General William Barr said in a statement. “Today, we hold PLA hackers accountable for their criminal actions, and… The post U.S. Indicts 4 China Military Personnel for Equifax Breach appeared first on WebProNews.



