The US government lost $1.7 billion by selling Bitcoin too early

The Next Web Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The United States is likely to have missed out on around $1.7 billion by auctioning off seized Bitcoin way too soon. Using back-dated market rates, cryptocurrency enthusiast Jameson Lopp built a handy portal to estimate the amount of money those sales have generated since 2014. Introducing the US Marshals Bitcoin Auction realtime schadenfreude tracker. As of today, the Marshals have missed out on over 1.7 billion dollars by selling early.https://t.co/jn6hAMbj1I — Jameson Lopp (@lopp) February 9, 2020 US authorities have seized 185,230 BTC through criminal investigations between 2014 and now, including an auction for 3,813 BTC that runs throughout February. Let’s say, though, that…

This story continues at The Next Web

