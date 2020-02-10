Report: US Department of Justice holds China responsible for 2017 Equifax breach

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) today brought espionage charges against the four Chinese military hackers allegedly responsible for the 2017 Equifax data breach. Widely considered one of the largest data breaches in US history, the 2017 attack exposed the personal data of nearly 150 million people. Equifax was fined more than $700 million for its role – investigators concluded that it was lackadaisical security practices on the part of Equifax employees that allowed China’s spies to infiltrate Equifax‘s computer systems. According to the indictment, the hackers exploited a security flaw after Equifax failed to update software it’d been warned…



