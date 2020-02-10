Global  

Report: US Department of Justice holds China responsible for 2017 Equifax breach

The Next Web Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) today brought espionage charges against the four Chinese military hackers allegedly responsible for the 2017 Equifax data breach. Widely considered one of the largest data breaches in US history, the 2017 attack exposed the personal data of nearly 150 million people. Equifax was fined more than $700 million for its role – investigators concluded that it was lackadaisical security practices on the part of Equifax employees that allowed China’s spies to infiltrate Equifax‘s computer systems. According to the indictment, the hackers exploited a security flaw after Equifax failed to update software it’d been warned…

News video: Justice Department Says Spies From Chinese Government Behind Equifax Data Breach

Justice Department Says Spies From Chinese Government Behind Equifax Data Breach 01:53

 CBS News' Michael George reports.

U.S. charges four Chinese military operatives in Equifax 2017 hack [Video]U.S. charges four Chinese military operatives in Equifax 2017 hack

Chinese Military Members Charged by U.S. DOJ Over 2017 Equifax Data Breach [Video]Chinese Military Members Charged by U.S. DOJ Over 2017 Equifax Data Breach

The U.S. has charged four members of the Chinese military for the 2017 Equifax breach. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has the story.

US says China's military was behind 2017 Equifax hack that left personal information of 145 million Americans exposed

US says China's military was behind 2017 Equifax hack that left personal information of 145 million Americans exposed· The Department of Justice has indicted four members of China's military with carrying out a massive hack into Equifax in 2017. · The Equifax breach...
Equifax was hacked by Chinese military officers, federal prosecutors say

Equifax was hacked by Chinese military officers, federal prosecutors sayIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge On Monday morning, the Department of Justice announced the indictment of four members of China’s military in...
