Video shows the Surface Duo in the wild

The Next Web Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Microsoft unveiled the Surface Duo in October to huge fanfare, but unlike most of the devices at its event, journalists didn’t really get a chance to play with the mythical Surface Phone. That was a bit disappointing given the phone isn’t due to be released until the end of 2020, but it turns out at least some people already have their hands on one. A YouTube video captured by Israel Rodriguez (via The Verge), shows someone – presumably a Microsoft employee or a developer with early access – using the Surface Duo on the Vancouver SkyTrain. Though it looks nearly identical to what…

