Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

In a big win for Slack, Business Insider (BI) is reporting that IBM is deploying the messaging app to all of its 350,000 employees. Slack is locked in a rivalry with Microsoft Teams, with the two companies battling for the corporate messaging market. Microsoft Teams recently doubled Slack’s user base, and has kept the pressure…



The post IBM Goes All-In On Slack, Deploys App To All 350,000 Employees appeared first on WebProNews. 👓 View full article

