Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > IBM Goes All-In On Slack, Deploys App To All 350,000 Employees

IBM Goes All-In On Slack, Deploys App To All 350,000 Employees

WebProNews Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
In a big win for Slack, Business Insider (BI) is reporting that IBM is deploying the messaging app to all of its 350,000 employees. Slack is locked in a rivalry with Microsoft Teams, with the two companies battling for the corporate messaging market. Microsoft Teams recently doubled Slack’s user base, and has kept the pressure…

The post IBM Goes All-In On Slack, Deploys App To All 350,000 Employees appeared first on WebProNews.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Slack skyrockets 21% after making IBM its biggest account yet (WORK)

Slack skyrockets 21% after making IBM its biggest account yet (WORK)** · *On Monday, Business Insider's Paayal Zaveri exclusively reported that IBM would roll out Slack to all 350,000 of its employees around the...
Business Insider

Slack's IBM deal is a signal to big corporate customers that the chat app is ready to go toe-to-toe with Microsoft, say analysts (WORK, IBM)

Slack's IBM deal is a signal to big corporate customers that the chat app is ready to go toe-to-toe with Microsoft, say analysts (WORK, IBM)· Slack's biggest customer is IBM, the company revealed on Monday.  · While IBM has been a Slack customer for several years, IBM recently decided to deploy...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.