Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Every Google Chrome user knows that, once you open a certain number of tabs — say, four — no amount of RAM will save your computer from slowing down. Chrome will just eat up more and more RAM until everything grinds to a halt.



But what if you had a Mac Pro, decked out with an insane 1.5TB of RAM, and then you opened up... 👓 View full article