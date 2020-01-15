Global  

Last night, The Strokes smashed out a set at the Bernie Sanders rally

Mashable Tuesday, 11 February 2020
People, girlfriends, grandsons, spaceships — they don't understand what went down in New Hampshire on Monday.

Last night, Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders turned around, walked out that door and all the way to the University of New Hampshire in Durham, to put on a concert rally ahead of Tuesday’s...
