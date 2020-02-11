Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Report: Apple servers ‘intercept’ emails to find child abuse imagery

Report: Apple servers ‘intercept’ emails to find child abuse imagery

The Next Web Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
A Forbes report published today revealed how Apple servers scan and read emails to find child abuse imagery. As the investigators pointed out, Apple is known for keeping a tight lid on how it operates, especially when it comes to dealing with instances where their software has been exploited for crime. In a search warrant obtained by Forbes, it found that despite multiple reports of Apple being unhelpful in serious law enforcement cases, the tech giant has played an important role in investigations. Specifically, checking messages when illegal material like child abuse has been flagged and providing data on the…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Apple
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAU - Published < > Embed
News video: Child Abuse Charges

Child Abuse Charges

 Child Abuse Charges

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How we can eliminate child sexual abuse material from the internet | Julie Cordua [Video]How we can eliminate child sexual abuse material from the internet | Julie Cordua

Social entrepreneur Julie Cordua works on a problem that isn't easy to talk about: the sexual abuse of children in images and videos on the internet. At Thorn, she's building technology to connect the..

Credit: TED     Duration: 13:50Published

FL’s top child abuse pediatrician justifies questionable findings of abuse, calls some common defenses false [Video]FL’s top child abuse pediatrician justifies questionable findings of abuse, calls some common defenses false

“We do not set out to diagnose abuse,” says child abuse pediatrician amid increasing scrutiny over some FL findings

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 04:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple using hashes to flag & evaluate emails to hunt down child abuse images

In a court filing, Apple has revealed how it is able to monitor emails passing through its systems for images of child abuse, with the iPhone maker keeping a...
AppleInsider

Search warrant shows how Apple tackles child abuse images on iCloud and email

A search warrant issued on behalf of Homeland Security Investigations provides a glimpse into how Apple detects and reports child abuse images uploaded to iCloud...
9to5Mac Also reported by •E-Commerce Times

Tweets about this

SocialBizBrand

SocialBusinessBrand Report: Apple servers ‘intercept’ emails to find child abuse imagery https://t.co/f58LuyQgxC 22 minutes ago

gianbellan

gianluca Report: Apple servers ‘intercept’ emails to find child abuse imagery https://t.co/ZfhJmrRHVX - via thenextweb 38 minutes ago

Dav3403

Dave Reid Report: Apple servers ‘intercept’ emails to find child abuse imagery: https://t.co/Svn8LJ5Se2 50 minutes ago

linz

linz Report: Apple servers 'intercept' emails to find child abuse imagery https://t.co/1aHR2dOQRO 4 hours ago

DrWilliamsIsIn

Michael Williams Apple servers 'intercept' email to check for images of child abuse #ITSoW https://t.co/Mc9NUNVjyd https://t.co/MUZ9axQKjC 5 hours ago

L1ghtHQ

L1ght RT @thenextweb: Report: Apple servers ‘intercept’ emails to find child abuse imagery https://t.co/LMXk4e4WJK 7 hours ago

thenextweb

TNW Report: Apple servers ‘intercept’ emails to find child abuse imagery https://t.co/LMXk4e4WJK 7 hours ago

josinetebastos

Ms. Criminal Idiots ! #ForensicSciences 💙🕊️ ---------------------- Report: Apple servers ‘intercept’ emails to find ch… https://t.co/WykrLmL2GU 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.