Report: Apple servers ‘intercept’ emails to find child abuse imagery
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () A Forbes report published today revealed how Apple servers scan and read emails to find child abuse imagery. As the investigators pointed out, Apple is known for keeping a tight lid on how it operates, especially when it comes to dealing with instances where their software has been exploited for crime. In a search warrant obtained by Forbes, it found that despite multiple reports of Apple being unhelpful in serious law enforcement cases, the tech giant has played an important role in investigations. Specifically, checking messages when illegal material like child abuse has been flagged and providing data on the…
Social entrepreneur Julie Cordua works on a problem that isn't easy to talk about: the sexual abuse of children in images and videos on the internet. At Thorn, she's building technology to connect the..
A search warrant issued on behalf of Homeland Security Investigations provides a glimpse into how Apple detects and reports child abuse images uploaded to iCloud... 9to5Mac Also reported by •E-Commerce Times
Tweets about this
SocialBusinessBrand Report: Apple servers ‘intercept’ emails to find child abuse imagery https://t.co/f58LuyQgxC 22 minutes ago
gianluca Report: Apple servers ‘intercept’ emails to find child abuse imagery https://t.co/ZfhJmrRHVX - via thenextweb 38 minutes ago
Dave Reid Report: Apple servers ‘intercept’ emails to find child abuse imagery: https://t.co/Svn8LJ5Se2 50 minutes ago
linz Report: Apple servers 'intercept' emails to find child abuse imagery https://t.co/1aHR2dOQRO 4 hours ago
Michael Williams Apple servers 'intercept' email to check for images of child abuse #ITSoW https://t.co/Mc9NUNVjyd https://t.co/MUZ9axQKjC 5 hours ago
L1ght RT @thenextweb: Report: Apple servers ‘intercept’ emails to find child abuse imagery https://t.co/LMXk4e4WJK 7 hours ago
TNW Report: Apple servers ‘intercept’ emails to find child abuse imagery https://t.co/LMXk4e4WJK 7 hours ago
Ms. Criminal Idiots ! #ForensicSciences 💙🕊️
----------------------
Report: Apple servers ‘intercept’ emails to find ch… https://t.co/WykrLmL2GU 11 hours ago